UK shipowner RFOcean has sealed a financing deal for its rapidly expanding tanker orderbook at Wuhu Shipyard in China.

The company, led by founder Frederik Rye-Florentz, has secured funds for a 6,600-dwt stainless steel chemical carrier in a series now numbering eight vessels.

The deal was announced by its partner in the contract, domestic financier Yingxing Finance Leasing (Anhui).