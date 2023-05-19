The US and Britain targeted shipping companies as part of its latest sanctions measures against Russia including a London-registered owner linked to the “systematic theft” of Ukrainian grain.

In measures announced on Friday, Britain followed the lead of the European Union to impose sanctions on the Dubai-based manager of Sovcomflot (SCF Group) tankers, Sun Ship Management, and Murmansk-based Atomflot, which maintains the country’s ice-breaker fleet.

The UK targeted 86 individuals and companies because of their involvement in “key revenue streams such as energy, metals and shipping”, while the US took action against more than 300.