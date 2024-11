Britain has included a tanker that refused to supply its insurance details when it passed through UK waters in its biggest-ever shipping sanctions package against Russia.

The British foreign office announced measures on Monday against 30 ships, bringing the total announced by the UK alone to 73 vessels. Dozens more have been targeted by the EU and US.

Two Russian insurance companies, Alfastrakhovanie and VSK, have also been sanctioned by the UK for their roles in “enabling the shadow fleet”.