Britain has targeted seven shipping companies as part of its latest sanctions measures against Russia including a London-based owner that it has linked to the “systematic theft” of Ukrainian grain.

In measures announced on Friday, Britain also followed the lead of the European Union and imposed sanctions on the Dubai-based manager of SCF Group tankers, Sun Ship Management.

The companies were among 86 individuals and companies targeted because of their involvement in “key revenue streams such as energy, metals and shipping”.