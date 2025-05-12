The UK is preparing to announce fresh sanctions aimed at curbing Russia's "illegal" Ukraine war.

Fresh from announcing the blacklisting of 100 more shadow fleet tankers, plus insurance companies, last week, foreign secretary David Lammy will reveal new measures at a meeting of European ministers.

The sanctions will hit “actors supporting Russia’s illegal invasion” of Ukraine, the UK foreign office said on Monday.

It did not provide further details.

Lammy will speak at a summit in London of nations from the Weimar+ grouping, including France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Poland, as well as European Union representatives.

“We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent,” Lammy said in the statement.

“The challenge we face today is not only about the future of Ukraine – it is existential for Europe as a whole.”

On Friday, the UK published a list of 100 more designated tankers from the shadow fleet.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the sanctions at a meeting of leaders from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) security alliance in Norway.

The aim is to increase the pressure on Russia to seek a peace deal in Ukraine.

The targeted tankers have carried cargo worth more than $24bn since the beginning of 2024.

Some vessels have also been involved in damaging critical infrastructure such as subsea cables, the UK added.

This is the country’s biggest single package of ship sanctions, Starmer’s office said.

The UK had already designated 133 tankers, including 40 in the most recent round of sanctions in February.

On the same day, the UK renewed its campaign against the Russian maritime insurance sector with the blacklisting of Moscow-based Soglasie in its latest round of sanctions.

The move comes after the Indian government added Soglasie to the list of companies approved to supply protection and indemnity (P&I) cover to vessels calling at its ports.

India put five Russian insurers on the 16-strong list of approved insurance companies that operate outside the umbrella of the International Group of P&I Clubs, which covers about 80% of oceangoing tankers.

All five — Ingosstrakh, VSK, AlfaStrakhovanie, Sogaz and now Soglasie — have been blacklisted by the UK.

It also put a bogus insurance company on the list, Oslo-based Ro Marine, which provided support to the Russian shadow fleet of vessels.