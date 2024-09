UK utility Southern Water is plotting how it could ship in water on tankers from Norway to combat future shortages and droughts.

The Financial Times reported that the English company, with 2.7m customers, is in talks with privately owned UK company Extreme Drought Resilience Service (ESRD) to import water from the fjords when needed.

Start-up ESRD says on its website it sources water from Fresh Water Norway in tetrapak cartons.