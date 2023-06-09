Preparations to transfer more than 1.1m barrels of oil from a decaying tanker off the Yemen coast are progressing well, says the Dutch salvage team behind the operation.

Generators have been transferred to the 406,600-dwt FSO Safer (built 1976) and started pumping inert gases into oil compartments to limit the risk of an explosion.

The 99-loa Boskalis support vessel Ndeavor (built 2013) is berthed alongside the FSO Safer and engineers have built a temporary staircase between the two vessels, according to a video update posted by the company on Friday.