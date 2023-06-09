Preparations to transfer more than 1.1m barrels of oil from a decaying tanker off the Yemen coast are progressing well, says the Dutch salvage team behind the operation.

Generators have been transferred to the 406,600-dwt FSO Safer (built 1976) and started pumping inert gases into oil compartments to limit the risk of an explosion.

Bimco’s Russian oil price cap clause puts compliance onus on charterers
 Read more

The 99-loa Boskalis support vessel Ndeavor (built 2013) is berthed alongside the FSO Safer and engineers have built a temporary staircase between the two vessels, according to a video update posted by the company on Friday.