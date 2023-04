Denmark’s Uni-Tankers has made a significant expansion of its stainless-steel fleet in deals involving five vessels.

The Per Ekmann-led shipowner said the expansion includes the acquisition of the 12,500-dwt Marex Noa (built 2015) which it has had on long-term charter.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the Singapore-flagged vessel is said to be worth $22.89m, according to VesselsValue. The ship will be renamed Jutlandia Swan and added to Uni-Tankers own fleet by May 2023.