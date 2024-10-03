UK owner Union Maritime has firmed up more dual-fuel tanker tonnage in China.

The company has declared options for two additional 114,000-dwt LR2s at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, doubling the number of firm ships it has on order there, brokers said.