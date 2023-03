UK-based Union Maritime is said to have struck a newbuilding contract with China’s Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for up to eight 18,500-dwt product/chemical tanker newbuildings.

Shipbuilding sources said the low-profile shipping company has contracted the Chinese shipyard to build four firm IMO II tankers to be delivered in 2025. The deal included an option for four additional vessels.

The newbuildings are said to be powered by conventional marine fuel but are methanol-ready.