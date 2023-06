Greece’s United Maritime Corp has agreed the sale of its last LR2 tanker at a profit of more than $14m in less than a year.

The New York-listed owner said it will sell the 109,600-dwt Epanastasea (built 2008) for $37.5m to an unidentified third party in its latest lucrative tanker asset play.

It also confirmed that it had purchased a 2011-built panamax bulker for $17.8m