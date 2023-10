Pyxis Tankers banked a hefty price for an MR tanker sold to an unnamed US buyer because the ship would be chartered to the country’s military.

The US-listed Greek company said on 22 September it had agreed to sell the 50,295-dwt Pyxis Epsilon (built 2015) for $40.75m in cash.

Valuation platform VesselsValue assessed the ship as worth $35m.