Shipbroker BRS Group believes the latest sanctioning of Iran’s tankers and energy companies will leave its oil and LPG exports largely unaffected.

The US Treasury Department last week announced 17 designations of ships it called “notorious offenders” in getting Iranian cargoes to customers.

Officials said the moves were likely to delay deliveries and add costs for Iran, affecting its ability to back Houthi and Hezbollah forces in Yemen and Lebanon.