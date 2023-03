Alterna Capital has been revealed as the seller of three MR tankers to Denmark’s Torm.

The Copenhagen-listed shipowner said last week it was spending $97m on a trio of 2013-built product carriers, but did not identify the counterparty.

European brokers have now reported US-based tanker owner Alterna Capital as offloading the 50,000-dwt Gladys W, Julia L and Marjorie K (all built 2013) to Torm.