A potential deal to return Iranian oil to mainstream markets has tanker owners licking their chops — but it’s the ships that might be the issue.

A renewed agreement between Washington and Tehran would boost the amount of oil on the water and push tanker rates upward, but the state of the National Iranian Tanker Co (NITC) fleet could pose a problem: just 12 of its 38 VLCCs are under 15 years old by Clarksons’ count.