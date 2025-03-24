DHT Holdings is reported to be selling its only Chinese-built VLCCs at a time when vessels built in the Asian nation are facing the potential for US restrictions.

However, an executive at the New York-listed company insisted a transaction to offload the ships had not been completed.

If confirmed, the deal appears to be the first example of a US-listed shipowner eliminating its exposure to ships built in China since the government of US President Donald Trump proposed a port fee on all vessels constructed in the country.