The US Navy is reportedly considering chartering a commercial tanker after one of its refuelling vessels was damaged in the Middle East.

The 31,200-dwt USNS Big Horn (built 1989) suffered water ingress after resupplying the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group earlier this week.

The carrier group is staying in the region during a period of increased tension over Israel’s air strikes into Lebanon.

USNI News reported that the Big Horn made it into Duqm, Oman, with the help of tugs on Wednesday.

The navy said: “USNS Big Horn, a replenishment oiler, sustained damage while operating at sea … overnight on September 23. All crew members are currently safe and US 5th Fleet is assessing the situation.”

No fuel leak has been reported.

The vessel suffered an underwater allision to its stern, but it was not clear if this was a grounding or from contact with an underwater object.

Photos on social media showed flooding in an aft engineering space and a damaged rudder cap.

Quantum Commodity Intelligence reported the navy is now looking to charter-in a commercial tanker.

A navy official told USNI News it was exploring other ways to provide fuel.

The Washington Post cited military officials as saying a near-term solution could entail the transfer of fuel between vessels.

Concerns have been raised in Congress over the issue.

Senator Roger Wicker told USNI News: “If we cannot fuel our ships, our capabilities will be greatly diminished.”