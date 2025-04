The US port fee scheme slapping higher fees on Chinese-owned vessels could fuel dark fleet-like activity, Signal Ocean says.

An analysis from the chartering platform said Chinese-built VLCCs would pay $2.3m to call on a US port under a White House plan set to start in October, compared with $2.88m for a Chinese-owned VLCC.

“This evolving dynamic risks depressing the market valuations of Chinese-owned assets,” it said.