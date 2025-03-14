The sanctioning on Thursday of one of two dark fleet VLCCs awaiting beaching off Chattogram is likely to scupper a deal to sell it to a recycling facility, according to sources in Bangladesh.

The sudden action by the US Treasury Department against the 300,000-dwt crude carrier Itaugua (built 1997) and its last owner Itaugua Services is reportedly scaring off ship-starved recyclers who were interested in taking advantage of getting their hands on other dark fleet tankers being sold at a steep discount.