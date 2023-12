The US said a drone that attacked an Ace Quantum Chemical Tankers vessel in the Indian Ocean was fired from Iran in a weekend of violence that included Houthi attacks on two tankers in the Red Sea.

A Defense Department official said the 21,300-dwt chemical tanker Chem Pluto (built 2012) was hit by a “one-way attack drone fired from Iran” while it was 200 nautical miles (370 km) off the Indian coast, according to multiple press reports.