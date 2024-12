The Greece-based ship manager hit with sanctions over Iran oil shipments on Friday has criticised the US for a “shoot first, question later” policy that put it on the blacklist.

Rose Shipping said it was not the commercial manager of three sanctioned vessels as claimed by the US and was challenging the ruling.

The Greece-based company said it had been the technical manager for the trio of VLCSs but had no involvement or knowledge regarding the operation and chartering of the vessels.