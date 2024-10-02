The US government has imposed sanctions on a Marshall Islands-registered shipowner and two tankers for allegedly shipping Iranian oil to finance Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Gemini Marine is the owner of two tankers involved in allegedly illicit shipments of Iranian and Russian oil, according to the US Treasury Department.

Treasury said the Gabon-flagged 150,000-dwt Izumo (built 2001) was currently transporting oil products on behalf of a front company for the Iranian military, Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars.