Crude imports headed for China in May are likely to be diverted or cancelled due to the uncertainties surrounding tariffs.

Kpler fixture data shows two 319,000-dwt VLCCs — Enesel’s Agios Nikolas (built 2019) and Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation’s Yuan Gui Yang (built 2020) — loaded with US crude, with the initial fixture reported for China delivery.

They were carrying about 2m barrels of WTI Midland crude each and were chartered by ExxonMobil.