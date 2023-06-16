The US insists it remains “laser-focused” on tackling evasion of price caps on shipping Russian oil despite the lack of any public enforcement action.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo cited collaboration with industry that has led to insurers and flag states drop shipping companies whose activities presented an “unacceptable risk”.

“While we do not see widespread signs of evasion, we know Russia is seeking ways to evade the price cap, as well as our other sanctions and export controls,” he told an event in Washington DC.