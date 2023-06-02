Danish fuel supplier Bunker One is getting ready to bunker methanol through a new tanker charter.

The company said it has agreed a long-term deal for the 3,600-dwt Nore (built 2007) with Swedish owner Vaderotank Rederi.

Bunker One described the deal as a major step forward into catering for future methanol bunkering in and around Scandinavian waters and northwest Europe.

The strait between Denmark and Sweden will able to support the green transition by offering “the necessary infrastructure for last-mile delivery of alternative fuels to ships”, it said.