Greek shipowner Brave Maritime has doubled its product tanker newbuilding orderbook at the same time as banking a handsome profit from a fresh asset play in the crude market.

The Vafias family company has signed up for two extra MR product tankers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, TradeWinds is told.

Brave first booked a brace of 50,000-dwt tankers at the South Korean yard this summer and the latest vessels expand the series to four.