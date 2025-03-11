Harry Vafias-controlled bulker and tanker operation C3is is confident it can thrive in a year set to be dominated by politics.

The Nasdaq-listed company’s chief executive, Diamantis Andriotis, said shipping is currently navigating a “transitional phase”, with shifting dynamics influenced by geopolitical factors, environmental regulations, demand patterns and weather-related challenges.

“While navigating these most volatile waters, we are closely monitoring the evolving situations and are focused on identifying those components that would maximise our future profits,” he added.