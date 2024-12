Tanker values have been hovering at the highest point for 15 years for much of 2024 — until last month.

Elevated secondhand prices and doubt over the direction of freight rates have led to an ebbing of this tide, according to Rebecca Galanopoulos, senior analyst at Veson Nautical.

“The volume of sale-and-purchase activity for larger tankers has slowed considerably as the appetite for this sector takes a dip amidst market uncertainty,” she said.