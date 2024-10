A video emerged on social media purporting to show the moment a Houthi sea drone hit an Ultrapetrol tanker in the Red Sea early on Tuesday.

Armed guards on the 163,300-dwt tanker Cordelia Moon (built 2013) are seen firing shots at an approaching unmanned sea drone in the video posted on Wednesday on the YouTube channel of Campbell University maritime historian Sal Mercogliano and on the Tynnews Telegram channel.