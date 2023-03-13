A Vietnamese tanker detained for a week after a Spanish sanctions investigation has returned to a Russian oil export terminal for the first time in five months, according to vessel tracking data.

The 108,900-dwt Elephant (built 2007) loaded 720,000 barrels of Urals crude at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga at the weekend, according to vessel and cargo tracking data from Kpler.

The port call was the Elephant’s first since February when it was detained for a week at the northern Spanish port of Ferrol.