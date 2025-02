Vietnam’s Viet My Petrol Transportation has been linked to the sale of its final VLCC, marking an exit from tanker shipping.

Brokers reported the 319,000-dwt Gold Pearl (built 2005) has gone for $29.5m to undisclosed interests.

The South Korean-built tanker is valued at $36m by VesselsValue, illustrating again how vintage VLCC prices have crashed as sanctions and shadow fleet saturation hit the market for older ships.