Vietnam Ocean Shipping Co (Vosco) is reportedly buying a German-controlled supramax bulker for $11m after ditching plans to order a slew of bulker and tanker newbuildings.

Brokers in Singapore said on Monday that Vosco was tying up a deal to buy the 55,900-dwt Imke Selmer (built 2011), a vessel that trades in the fleet of Hamburg-based OneBulk, a partnership between Oskar Wehr, FH Bertling and Nordic Hamburg.