Two veteran MR sales suggest the market for older product tankers could be slowing down.

The Fuyo Kaiun-linked 46,625-dwt Tamiat Navigator (built 2010) was sold for $18m, brokers said, while Gulf Energy Maritime’s 46,900-dwt Gulf Elan (built 2007) was sold for $16m.

Hartland Shipping Services pointed out the Tamiat Navigator is due for a special survey, while the Gulf Elan has already had one done, putting them “in line with one another once docking positions have been considered”.