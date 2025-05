Not all vintage VLCCs are moving illicit oil.

There are 114 VLCCs 18 years old and older active in mainstream trading by Vortexa’s count, with plenty of activity in South East Asia, where the vessels are employed on short-haul routes.

Delia He, an analyst at the freight analytics company, said the ships were prolonging their useful lives thanks to the lack of deliveries, with owners willing to take lower rates in the mainstream market or shift the vessels into the dark fleet.