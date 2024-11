VLCC owners have been enjoying a new source of demand in China after the opening of the independent Shandong Yulong refinery.

The 400,000 barrel per day plant received its first crude cargo on 6 November in a muted big tanker market.

Oil analytics company Kpler said Taiwanese owner Global Energy Maritime’s 302,800-dwt Gem No 2 (built 2017) was fixed by trader Vitol.