Swiss commodities, chartering and shipowning group Vitol expects the world to consume more oil this year, as it foresees continued demand growth until 2030.

But the group is continuing to pump money into the energy transition even as it profits from the dislocation caused by the war in Ukraine.

Revenue for 2022 soared to $505bn, up from $279bn in 2021.

Vitol delivered 7.4m barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and products, down from 7.6m