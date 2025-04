Trader and shipowner Vitol has launched a new FuelEU Maritime-compliant ship fuel produced in the United Arab Emirates.

The commodities giant said its own 158,000-dwt suezmax tanker Elandra Falcon (built 2017) was the first to load the co-processed very low-sulphur fuel oil at the port of Fujairah.

The group’s 100,000-barrels-per-day refinery in the city is producing the fuel, which will be marketed in multiple locations by Vitol Bunkers.