Trader and shipowner Vitol has met the International Maritime Organization’s 40% carbon intensity reduction target six years early.

The giant group’s latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) report reveals the tanker and gas carrier fleet achieved a 41.3% cut last year, compared with 38.7% in 2023.

Chief executive Russell Hardy said shipping and the 6,000-plus cargoes it moves form the “logistical heart of our business”.