Vitol has won a multi-million dollar pay-out from a Dubai shipowner after a chartered VLCC was delayed in Ghana.

The trading giant had fixed Rhine Shipping's 321,000-dwt Dijilah (built 2O19) in 2020 to load crude cargoes in West Africa.

But the ship was delayed in Ghana when items of property on board were arrested at the request of third parties taking part in unrelated arbitration in London against the bareboat charterer of the tanker.