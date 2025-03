A month-long odyssey has ended for a VLCC reported to have lifted Russian crude from sanctioned Sovcomflot tankers last month.

Ship tracking data showed the 311,100-dwt Panama-flagged Daban (built 2005) has discharged a Sokol oil cargo in Qingdao.

The ship unloaded at a berth run by the privately-controlled Qingdao Haiye Group, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.