Thai VLCC owner Prima Marine has seen a 36% year-on-year increase in second-quarter net profit according to a recent regulatory filing.

Net income for the three months was THB 678.6m ($19.8m) against the THB 497.4m seen 12 months earlier, the figures show.

The Bangkok-listed shipowner attributed the improvement to stronger tanker rates as well as demand for its VLCCs used for fuel oil storage.