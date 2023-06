Not a single VLCC will be delivered next year or the year after, supercharging crude tanker rates, says ABG Sundal Collier’s Petter Haugen.

The focus on decarbonisation across the global economy has made it difficult to find money to buy new tankers, the veteran analyst said in a note published on Thursday.

“One consequence of this is that in the VLCC segment, there is no VLCC scheduled for delivery in 2024, one ship in 2025 and one in 2026,” Haugen said.