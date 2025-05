Crude tanker rates have slipped over the past week but could surge as June dates come open.

Clarksons VLCC fleet weighted average has fallen 17.5% over the past week to $45,600 per day, while the suezmax assessment dropped 6.3% to $38,800 per day.

The broker’s aframax fleet weighted average slipped nearly 13% week on week, hitting $33,200 per day.