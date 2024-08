A key indicator of VLCC spot earnings lost another 7.7% on Thursday, bringing the market to the lowest point of the year so far.

The drop came as a Unipec charter of a Mercuria-operated tanker showed further pain on the benchmark Middle East to China trade.

The Baltic Exchange’s index of average time-charter equivalent rates for VLCCs fell $2,220 to reach $26,400 per day on Thursday.