VLCC spot rates have hit a new low for 2024 as stable period charter rates prompted analysts to hold firm to a belief in an upside for owners’ share price.

The Baltic Exchange quoted VLCCs from the Middle East to Asia at $17,600 per day on Friday, down 19% over a week.

Clarkson Securities assessed non-eco vessels at $19,000 per day on Monday, and eco tankers at $26,000 per day.