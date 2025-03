VLCC rates have risen sharply as new cargoes drained the tonnage pool for the big tankers.

The Baltic Exchange assessed Middle East Gulf-to-Asia runs at $52,100 per day on Wednesday, up 20% in 24 hours and 33% in a week.

Fearnley Securities said there were “big moves” in freight rates, saying ships loading in the Middle East and West Africa were earning $8,000 more than on Tuesday.