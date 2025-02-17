Shipbrokers and analysts are increasingly bullish on crude tanker prospects as US president Donald Trump threatens more sanctions against Iranian oil exports.

London-listed broker Braemar and investment bank Clarksons Securities argue more barrels will be shifted to the mainstream fleet, sidelining shadow vessels more and more.

Crude tanker companies’ shares fell as much as 3% last week, but saw a notable rebound on Friday, driven by increased speculation about a “maximum pressure” policy targeting Iranian crude export, Clarksons noted.