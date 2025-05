Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines has cashed in one of its older VLCCs as big tanker sales keep coming.

European brokers report the 314,000-dwt M Star (built 2008) offloaded to unnamed Chinese interests.

One source said the scrubber-fitted, Kawasaki Shipbuilding-built ship went for $48m, with another saying the tanker was on subjects at $46.75m.