The surge in the VLCC market is likely to benefit smaller crude carriers with a “trickle-down effect” as charterers look for alternatives in the tight market, said shipbroker Lorentzen & Co.

The Baltic Exchange reported that average time charter equivalent rates for VLCCs have nearly doubled this week to reach $71,234 on Thursday.

Lorentzen chief shipping analyst Nicolai Hansteen said the “ferocious upturn” in the market was driven by demand from China.

“This upturn will not be confined to VLCCs, carrying 2m barrels of crude oil,” said Hansteen.