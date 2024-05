Owners are still reaping lucrative rates for longer-term tanker charters as spot rates rise.

Brokers reported Japanese owner Marubeni’s 297,000-dwt VLCC Mermaid Hope (built 2011) fixed for two years by trader Trafigura at $54,800 per day.

And Greek owner Angelicoussis Group’s 317,000-dwt Maran Antares (built 2012) was booked out for three years at $48,000 per day to Shell.